Google Pixel Update For January Adds Spatial Audio Support And Fixes A Host Of Issues
Google is kicking off 2023 with a new software update for the Pixel phones, something it does almost every month. However, this update isn't just the usual collection of bug fixes and patches. Pixel owners will also get long-awaited support for spatial audio, but this feature is limited to the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro.
Spatial audio gained traction in mobile after Apple added it to the AirPods Pro. Similar to features that have existed in PC audio for years, spatial audio makes it seem as though audio channels are emanating from a specific location in space, thus simulating surround sound. Google began adding code for its own version of spatial audio in Android 13 this past fall, but its phones needed an update to turn it on—and now they have it.
Once enabled in the settings, spatial audio will support content from video streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, Google TV, and HBOMax. However, the content needs to have 5.1 audio or higher for the phone to simulate surround sound in your headphones. These apps don't always have the most consistent way of indicating audio support, but anything marked as Dolby Audio, 5.1, or Dolby Atmos should have the necessary channels to work with spatial audio.
There's another level of spatial audio support, which requires specific hardware. If you have the Pixel Buds Pro, Google is planning a firmware update for those earbuds that will enable head-tracking spatial audio. This can essentially tie channels to specific locations, giving the impression of discreet speakers positioned around you as you move your head. This is hit-and-miss on the iPhone, so it will be interesting to see how well it works on the Pixel phones.
The latest OTA update is rolling out to all supported Pixel phones, and it includes more than spatial audio. You can expect improvements to fingerprint unlock, Bluetooth connectivity, and fixes for some nagging issues with the camera and device wake-up. The new version is available to download immediately if you don't mind sideloading the OTA file. Otherwise, you might have to wait a day or two for the update to appear on your phone naturally. You can also check to see if your phone can install the update by going to Settings > System > System Update. The Pixel Buds Pro update will be live in the coming weeks.