Google’s New Pixel Buds Already Discounted To $125 With Smoking This Hot Deal





First announced way back in October 2019 , Google finally got around to releasing its latest Pixel Buds yesterday. For this latest generation, the Pixel Buds are truly wireless with an improved design, easier pairing procedure for connecting to your Android device, and hands-free access to the Google Assistant.

The Pixel Buds come priced at $179, but they are already massively discounted via wireless carrier US Cellular. The carrier is selling the Pixel Buds for the usual $179 price, but it is providing 30 percent off all accessories with the code ACCESSORY30 at checkout. That brings the total for the Pixel Buds down to $125.30 with free shipping (plus any applicable tax).

Google Pixel Buds (Clearly White) $125.30 @ US Cellular with Coupon Code ACCESSORY30

The stipulation for the deal is that you must be within U.S. Cellular’s coverage area to qualify for the discount. However, the resourceful folks over at Slickdeals have already come up with a workaround if you encounter any issues with this potential roadblock during checkout.





The Pixel Buds, which are currently only available in Clearly White, add in support for real-time translation using Google Translate, Find My Device support, and Adaptive Sound to filter out unwanted noise on-the-fly. At its original MSRP of $179, the Pixel Buds are already a good option if you’re in the market for wireless earbuds. But at $125, they seem like a no-brainer choice for the legions of Android users out there.