Google’s ‘AI-Mazing’ Pixel 8a Leaked In Full Reveal
Google's latest fan-favorite A-series device -- the Pixel 8a -- is only a month away from launch, but the rumor mill continues to drop new details on this highly-anticipated smartphone. A few supposed renders and promotional images of the device have leaked touting an "AI-mazing" Pixel camera, among other features. it appers Google is equipping the 8a with many of the AI-powered goodies from the flagship Pixel 8 lineup, and that's a good thing.
Powered by a (possibly detuned) Tensor G3 processor, the Pixel 8a will reportedly bring plenty of AI-enabled features, not just to the camera and Google Photos editing experience, but also to everyday QOL areas like phone calls and search. While three of the "AI-mazing" camera headliners are already found on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, it's fantastic to see these making their way down to this mid-budget model. Night Sight, and arguably our favorite Google Photos feature Best Take (where users can replace human faces in a photo with another option taken within seconds of each other), should be on board.
Most phone cameras apply some kind of noise cancelling for captured videos, but the Pixel 8a will have an amped up version called Audio Magic Eraser (which was available when the Pixel 8 siblings were released). In this case, the phone AI analyzes audio from the video, separates each sound pattern into layers, then users can adjust the gain of each level or completely mute some patterns altogether.
For day-to-day use, the Pixel 8a will have Call Assist screen-calling, hands-down one of the most under-appreciated features of any smartphone today. Circle to Search is also joining the ever-growing ways for users to perform a search.
In terms of protection, the phone will have IP67 dust and water resistance, Google One VPN (which ironically is being dropped starting in June), plus seven years of security updates.
As mentioned, the Pixel 8a is expected to be announced in May at Google I/O. When it goes on sale, there will be four colorways to choose from, namely Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint. Pricing is expected to hover around $500. Specs-wise, nothing is official yet, but leaks have so far mentioned a 6.1" OLED screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM/128GB storage, a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 4,500mAh battery.
