CATEGORIES
home News

Google Pixel 8 Video Leak Shows Audio Magic Eraser And Sweet Blue Color

by Tim SweezySaturday, August 12, 2023, 12:17 PM EDT
hero google pixel 8 blue
Owners of a Google Pixel smartphone have been enjoying a very handy feature called Magic Eraser, which can remove unwanted items from a photo. Users can simply highlight what part of an image they want removed, and voilà, it is magically removed. Now, Google looks to add another magically delicious feature to its upcoming Pixel 8 that will allow users to remove a certain amount of background noise.

The feature is part of what appears to be a promotional video from Google shared by an X/Twitter user. It shows someone capturing a video of someone riding on a skateboard and in post-production being able to lower the level of background noise. The 14-second clip shows off the Audio Magic Eraser feature, along with what might be a hidden Easter egg of sorts, a new blue color variant.

It should be pointed out that the video was not shared by a trusted source like other leaks and rumors often come from. Instead, @EZ8622647227573 looks more like a burner account.

If true, however, the new Audio Magic Eraser tool could prove to be a huge asset to content creators who often shoot video from their smartphones in noisy public locations. Being able to remove the low rumblings of other people around, or lower the sound of bypassing traffic, would allow the person talking to be heard much more clearly.

Toward the end of the video, it shows the Pixel 8 in a blue color variant, similar to what was first seen with the Pixel 7a. While it is clear that the phone is a shade of light blue, the poor video quality doesn't allow the ability to be able to say it is the same blue as seen with the 7a.

Google has not announced when they will reveal the upcoming Pixel 8 lineup. Last year the company announced the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro during an event on October 6, 2022. It also announced the Pixel 6 in mid-October, so, it should not be much longer before all will be officially revealed.
Tags:  smartphone, (nasdaq:goog), magic eraser, pixel 8, audio magic eraser
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment