Google’s Pixel 8 Pro Video Boost Feature Takes Center Stage With $200 Off Deal

Let's start with the discount—you can find thefor. That's a $200 discount over the MSRP, and you can choose between Bay (blue), Obsidian (black), and Porcelain (off-white) color options, as all three are marked down. If you need more onboard storage, the 256GB and 512GB SKUs are on sale as well.

The Pixel 8 Pro boasts an excellent 6.7-inch OLED display with a 2992x1344 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Google's Tensor G3 processor and 12GB of RAM.













There's a 10.5MP camera (f/2.2) on the front and a triple-camera arrangement on the back consisting of a primary 50MP shooter (f/1.7), 48MP telephoto lens (f/2.8, 5x telephoto), and a 48MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.8). In our hands-on testing, we found the camera performance to be a cut above many other phones when it comes to evening out lighting to retain detail in both dark and light areas.





Interestingly, phone makers have paid a lot more attention to night photography than on nighttime videos. That changes with the aforementioned Video Boost feature, which is exclusively available on the Pixel 8 Pro (it's not available on the non-Pro model for whatever reason).













This taps into AI to process video through Google's HDR+ algorithm to make low-light videos much more visible, just like it does with photos. However, this is handled in the cloud rather than on the device.





"When you record a video, your phone stores it as a temporary video file. Video Boost uses this file to make a boosted video. The file size can vary based on the scene that you record, resolution, and framerate," Google explains.