Google’s Pixel 8 Pro Video Boost Feature Takes Center Stage With $200 Off Deal

by Paul LillySunday, December 24, 2023, 11:21 AM EDT
Pixel 8 Pro in black and blue (front and back shots of each) on a gray gradient background.
One of our favorite Android phones is Google's flagship model, the Pixel 8 Pro. You can check out our Pixel 8 Pro review for in-depth coverage of why we consider this a top-notch Android handset, and it's an even more impressive device now that Google has rolled out its promised Video Boost feature. The cherry on top? It's on sale right now.

Let's start with the discount—you can find the Pixel 8 Pro (128GB) for $799 on Amazon (20% off). That's a $200 discount over the MSRP, and you can choose between Bay (blue), Obsidian (black), and Porcelain (off-white) color options, as all three are marked down. If you need more onboard storage, the 256GB and 512GB SKUs are on sale as well.
The Pixel 8 Pro boasts an excellent 6.7-inch OLED display with a 2992x1344 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Google's Tensor G3 processor and 12GB of RAM.

Hand holding a Pixel 8 Pro on a light blue background.

There's a 10.5MP camera (f/2.2) on the front and a triple-camera arrangement on the back consisting of a primary 50MP shooter (f/1.7), 48MP telephoto lens (f/2.8, 5x telephoto), and a 48MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.8). In our hands-on testing, we found the camera performance to be a cut above many other phones when it comes to evening out lighting to retain detail in both dark and light areas.

Interestingly, phone makers have paid a lot more attention to night photography than on nighttime videos. That changes with the aforementioned Video Boost feature, which is exclusively available on the Pixel 8 Pro (it's not available on the non-Pro model for whatever reason).

Side-by-side images showing Google's Video Boost feature compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max

This taps into AI to process video through Google's HDR+ algorithm to make low-light videos much more visible, just like it does with photos. However, this is handled in the cloud rather than on the device.

"When you record a video, your phone stores it as a temporary video file. Video Boost uses this file to make a boosted video. The file size can vary based on the scene that you record, resolution, and framerate," Google explains.

The other caveat (in addition to only being available on the Pro handset) is that it can some time for Google to process videos with its Video Boost technology. You can use Video Boost on videos up to 10 minutes in length, though it can take several hours for Google's servers to process the video.

Wait time aside, it's a standout feature that be the difference between a crummy low-light video and one that pops with much better visibility. To use Video Boost, tap on Settings and turn the feature one, then record a video. Note that the Pixel 8 Pro will suggest this when it detects poor lighting. Also note that some early samples show there isn't much reason to use this on well-light (read: daytime) videos, though you can experiment for yourself.
