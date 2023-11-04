Google’s Great Pixel 7a Is Only $374 With This Limited Time Deal





We're already several days into the month of November and you know what that means, right? Well yes, a fowl feast is right around the corner. But this is also the time of the year when companies start promoting Black Friday (and later, Cyber Monday) deals. It's more of a Black Friday season, really, as opposed to just a single day of sales. And to that end, we've rounded up some bargains on Amazon, including a great price on Google's Pixel 7a handset.





Google's Pixel's 7a for only $374 on Amazon (save $125). That's a 25% discount over its regular price, and yes, it does often sell at its full $499 MSRP. A quick peak at price tracking website CamelCamelCamel reveals that while the Pixel 7a is prone to dipping in price on occasion, this is is the lowest it's ever been. You can snagfor only(save $125). That's a 25% discount over its regular price, and yes, it does often sell at its full $499 MSRP. A quick peak at price tracking website CamelCamelCamel reveals that while the Pixel 7a is prone to dipping in price on occasion, this is is the lowest it's ever been.





You can check out our Pixel 7a review for in-depth analysis and plenty of benchmarks. Straight to the point, however, this is one of the best budget Android phones on the market. It features a sharp and bright OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, class-leading cameras, support for wireless charging, and good build quality with IP67 certification, among other things.





renewed Pixel 7a for $339.95 on Amazon, saving yourself an additional $34.05. If you want to save even more, you can pick up afor, saving yourself an additional $34.05.













Google's Pixel Tablet is on sale for $399 right now (save $100), which also ranks as an all-time low price. Revealed at Looking for an Android tablet instead? You're in luck—is onright now (save $100), which also ranks as an all-time low price. Revealed at Google I/O earlier this year, this is Google's newest tablet and it comes bundled with a charging speaker dock.





This is a generously-sized 11-inch Android tablet with a 2560x1600 resolution, and is powered by the same Tensor G2 processor as found in the Pixel 7a highlighted above. It also features 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a Titan M2 security coprocessor, USB-C connectivity, and an array of sensors.





For taking photos, both the front and back of the tablet come armed with an 8-megapixel camera sensor (f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view), and you can use Magic Eraser to quickly and easily remove unwanted objects and people from your shots.





Here are several more deals...



