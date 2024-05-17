Google Pixel 7 And OnePlus 12 Are On Great Deals Now Up To 36% Off
First of is the Google Pixel 7 256GB model which has been knocked down $250 to $449.99, or 36% off the regular price. This phone doubles the storage of the Pixel 8a and is slightly bigger overall, but is largely otherwise similar to the Pixel 8a. Thus, if you want to save an easy $50 and are not worried about missing out on some the latest features, but enjoy the Pixel lineup, the Pixel 7 is still a good option.
Next up is the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G for $249.99 or 28% off, representing a savings of roughly $150. This lower-midrange device offers solid bang-for-the-buck with a 6.6” 120Hz display, 256GB of storage, a 5000mAh battery, and is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Of course, you aren’t going to get premium performance out of this device, but this is a great, mainstream device that will get the job done.
Next, we have a blast from the past with the Motorola Razr at $499.99 or 29% off, for $200 in savings. This is a dual-screen folding phone, with the primary screen being a 6.9” pOLED display paired with 128GB of storage, a 4200mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 under the hood. If you like the concept of the folding phone but are not a fan of the price of the latest flagship device, this might be a good option.
To close things out, we have the Samsung Galaxy S24+ Plus at $849.99 or 15% off, for a savings of roughly $150. This is the 256GB unlocked model on sale featuring a 6.7” AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and 4900mAh battery. This is the latest and greatest from Samsung and ought to serve anyone well in the long run.
Beyond these few options here, we found a few other deals on Amazon, which we have listed below. Whether you snag something now or are looking for the future, keep an eye on HotHardware, as new phone deals appear often.
