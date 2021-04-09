Google Issues Quick Denial To Rumor That Pixel 5a 5G Is Dead
You can't believe everything you hear on the internet. Such is the case with an intriguing rumor that was making the rounds this morning regarding the successor to the Google Pixel 4a. It was reported that Google had canceled the Pixel 5a 5G, which would have replaced both the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G.
The reasoning for the supposed cancellation seems sound, with the blame being placed on the global silicon chip shortage. Case and point being the absolute chaos that is the GPU market right now, with limited stock and other issues. And in early March, we reported that Qualcomm was struggling to keep up with the demand for the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC.
However, Google is now looking to set the record straight, and in doing so confirmed that the Pixel 5a 5G is alive and on target for release later this year. The company released the following brief statement: "Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced."
Google's confirmation handily slaps down the tweet from Jon Prosser this morning that lamented the "cancellation" of the smartphone:
There hasn’t been any information from the rumor mill yet on the specs for the upcoming Pixel 5a 5G, but the current Pixel 4a 5G features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, Snapdragon 765G SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 3800 mAh battery. We could envision Google going with something like the recently announced Snapdragon 780G for the Pixel 5a 5G to keep costs down and improve efficiency. We also wouldn’t mind seeing RAM bumped to 8GB of RAM and a 4,000 mAh battery.
Bad news.— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 9, 2021
“Barbet” (Pixel 5A) has been canceled. 😞
I’m told it’s due to the chip shortage, and as of this morning, it’s not moving forward.
Pixel 4A and 4A 5G will continue to be sold throughout 2021.