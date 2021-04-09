Google Issues Quick Denial To Rumor That Pixel 5a 5G Is Dead

"Pixel 5a 5G is not cancelled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s a-series phone was introduced."

The reasoning for the supposed cancellation seems sound, with the blame being placed on the global silicon chip shortage. Case and point being the absolute chaos that is the GPU market right now , with limited stock and other issues. And in early March, we reported that Qualcomm was struggling to keep up with the demand for the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC.However, Google is now looking to set the record straight, and in doing so confirmed that the Pixel 5a 5G is alive and on target for release later this year. The company released the following brief statement:Google's confirmation handily slaps down the tweet from Jon Prosser this morning that lamented the "cancellation" of the smartphone: