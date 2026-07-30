Google Now Lets Mac Users Talk To Gemini In Virtually Any App





First previewed at Google I/O , the official release arrives in app version 1.88 and alters how Mac users will interact with the assistant. Instead of toggling back and forth between separate windows, copying text, or keeping a dedicated browser tab open, long-pressing the Fn key summons a sleek floating pill, housing the recognizable Gemini audio waveform right at the bottom of your screen.





Because the shortcut works system-wide, the floating bar overlay registers voice input over third-party creative suites, word processors, and file managers alike, letting users voice trigger AI events without losing their current cursor focus or workflow placement.

This update focuses on two primary capabilities: advanced speech-to-text transcription and opt-in desktop screen reasoning. The dictation feature functions similarly to Google's Gboard Rambler engine, inserting polished text directly wherever your text cursor happens to be resting. Rather than transcribing every verbal misstep verbatim, Gemini automatically strips out filler sounds like "umm" and "ah" while accounting for mid-sentence corrections on the fly. If you rephrase a sentence halfway through speaking, the system catches the adjustment and outputs clean, ready-to-use copy across any native macOS application.



