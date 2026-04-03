Google Meet Parks On Apple CarPlay Before Android Auto In Surprise Maneuver

Google has updated Google Meet to support Apple CarPlay, allowing iPhone users to join work meetings directly from their vehicle while not extending Android Auto users the same kind of love.
Rather like a chef serving his finest appetizers to the neighbors while his own family stares at an empty pantry, Google has, once again, prioritized Apple’s automotive OS over its own Android Auto platform
. Starting this week, iPhone users can enjoy a streamlined, audio-only version of Google Meet that integrates directly with the CarPlay interface.
So yes, CarPlay's Google Meets implementation is strictly eyes on the road and ears on the synergy. To prevent drivers from visual distractions while merging onto the freeway, Google has stripped the app down to its bare essentials. There is no video feed, no "Raise Hand" button, and certainly no option to send a crying-laughing emoji when the boss makes a joke. Instead, you get a clean list of your upcoming appointments and a single-tap button to join.
Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately?), Android Auto users are left out of the fun for now. Google’s official word is that a version for Android Auto is coming soon, which still is an ironic twist for those who bought into the Google ecosystem, only to have the priority laid at the altar of Apple.
While Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Webex have been available on both CarPlay and Android Auto for some time now, it's great that Google's primary conferencing tool is finally available. Without any specific roll-out dates, Android Auto users will have to stick to the current method of balancing their phones on the steering wheel and hoping the boss doesn't notice all the coffee splatter on their car's headliner.
The update is rolling out now
to all Workspace and personal account holders using CarPlay. It offers a Join button that is large enough to hit without hitting the truck in front of you, but limited enough to prevent you from managing a 50-person breakout session while navigating a roundabout. It’s a win for productivity, a win for Apple users, and a very bummed afternoon for anyone on Android Auto.