Google Meet Parks On Apple CarPlay Before Android Auto In Surprise Maneuver





Google has updated Google Meet to support Apple CarPlay, allowing iPhone users to join work meetings directly from their vehicle while not extending Android Auto users the same kind of love.









So yes, CarPlay's Google Meets implementation is strictly eyes on the road and ears on the synergy. To prevent drivers from visual distractions while merging onto the freeway, Google has stripped the app down to its bare essentials. There is no video feed, no "Raise Hand" button, and certainly no option to send a crying-laughing emoji when the boss makes a joke. Instead, you get a clean list of your upcoming appointments and a single-tap button to join.









Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately?), Android Auto users are left out of the fun for now. Google’s official word is that a version for Android Auto is coming soon, which still is an ironic twist for those who bought into the Google ecosystem, only to have the priority laid at the altar of Apple.



