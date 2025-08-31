CATEGORIES
Google Issues Warning To Billions Of Gmail Users, Change Your Password Now

by Victor AwogbemilaSunday, August 31, 2025, 01:50 PM EDT
hero gmail change password asap hackers
Amidst concerns over the threat posed by black hat hackers, Google is urging billions of Gmail users to be on high alert. The company recently advised users to change their passwords and implement two-factor authentication to protect themselves. 

This warning follows a recent revelation that hackers may be actively exploiting a compromised Google database containing customers' sales information. Earlier this month, Google revealed that malicious actors used social engineering tactics to manipulate a Google employee into granting permission to a malicious application, which impacted one of its databases hosted on the Salesforce platform. The hackers were then able to steal business-related information such as contact details, company name and internal notes.

body2 gmail change password asap hackers

Google claimed that the exfiltrated information was publicly available and that customers' Gmail or cloud accounts were unaffected. Nonetheless, the risk posed by the breach cannot be dismissed. The stolen information could make it easier for bad actors to attack Google account owners.

body gmail change password asap hackers

Google has warned users to update their passwords and implement other security measures ASAP. To update your Google Account password, go to your Google Account home page > Security > Password and then follow the onscreen instructions to complete the process.

body3 gmail change password asap hackers

In addition, turn on 2 Step verification. To do this, open your Google Account > Security > 2-Step Verification and follow the onscreen instructions to complete the process.
Tags:  Gmail, security, (nasdaq:goog)
