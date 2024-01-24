Google Is Supercharging Chrome With Three New Generative AI Features
Google is bringing three new features to its browser powered by generative AI with the M121 release of its Chrome browser. These new features will be become available to Windows and Mac users based in the United States over the next few days, however, it's unknown how long users outside the US will need to wait. It’s important to note that these features will be disabled for education and enterprise users because Google considers these new features “experimental.”
Tab groups will be getting a little bit smarter with Tab Organizer, which will be using AI to help users by analyzing their currently open tabs to suggest new tab groups. Google says that “Chrome will even suggest names and emoji for these new groups so you can easily find them again when you need them next.” To use this feature users can right-click on a tab and then click on “Organize Similar Tabs.”
Google is using their experience from offering Android 14 and Pixel 8 users generative AI wallpapers to bring custom themes to Chrome users. According to Google, “You’ll be able to quickly generate custom themes based on a subject, mood, visual style and color that you choose — no need to become an AI prompt expert!” To use this feature go to the “Customize Chrome” side panel, select “Change theme,” and click on “Create with AI.”
Lastly, Google is looking to make it a little easier for users to articulate their thoughts with its AI-powered 'Help me write' feature. Users can type in a few key words regarding what they want to write about, and the AI will generate text based on those words. To use this feature simply right click on a text box within Chrome and then click on “Help me write.”
It will be interesting to see how Google continues to incorporate generative AI in Chrome to make it a more pleasant experience. It will be equally as interesting to see how competitors such as Mozilla Firefox and Apple’s Safari respond to the moves Google is making.