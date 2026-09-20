Google Gives Families Their Own AI Agent To Manage Daily Chaos

Google expands its experimental CC agent - Image: Google

Google Labs is doing its best Oprah Winfrey impression by saying, 'You get an AI agent, you get an AI agent, everyone gets an AI agent!', as its experimental CC tool that released last year is now more broadly available to families and households. The idea is to give users a personal agent to help manage their busy home and schedules.





"Between school schedules, sports practices, paying bills, and figuring out what’s for dinner, managing a household is often a shared responsibility with a lot of coordination, made even more challenging with information spread over multiple user accounts," Google states in a blog post. "Today, CC is becoming an agent for families and households."





Originally, CC debuted in September 2025 before being infused with Google's Gemini App ecosystem as Daily Brief in May of the following year. Google says one of the top user requests has been for CC to do more to help run busy homes, hence this expansion.









Google gives CC its own verified Google account to help with that goal. Up to six family members can connect to the agent, giving it a shared identity within the household without forcing anyone to hand over total access to their personal accounts. According to Google, CC only sees what each member chooses to share.





For those who give it a whirl, each morning, connected users receive a shared "Your Day Ahead" brief laying out who needs to be where, tracking shared to-dos, and listing what tasks were completed the day before. Beyond simple calendar updates, the agent takes on manual tasks directly. Powered by Google's Antigravity agentic framework and Gemini models running on isolated cloud hardware, CC can pre-fill editable PDF registration waivers, build weekly meal plans and shopping lists in Google Docs, and check real-time traffic through Google Maps to calculate drive times between back-to-back activities.



