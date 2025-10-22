CATEGORIES
Google Fi Wireless Just Leveled-Up With AI Noise Filters, Faster Connectivity & More

by Chris HarperWednesday, October 22, 2025, 02:59 PM EDT
hero google fi 2025updates
This week, Google is rolling out new features for its Google Fi wireless service—and while one has been requested for years, others are a surprise. The most surprising highlight of the Google Fi Wireless Feature Reveal for October 2025 (apparently the first in a series of Feature Reveals to come) is the addition of AI noise filtering for phone calls, designed to enhance playback of caller voices and minimize background chatter and general noise as much as possible. If this winds up working as intended, it could help Google Fi be perceived more like a more premium service, especially on devices that don't offer such features in software already. Depending on its performance, it may even be better than those onboard solutions, but we'll have to wait and see on those comparisons.

Besides the headlining AI call filtering feature, there are some other cool things headed to Google Fi users as well. These features include fully-synced RCS (the modern replacement for SMS and MMS) and calls across all of your devices, not just your phone—though syncing is sadly limited to Android phones. There's also Wi-Fi Auto Connect+, which leverages approved high-speed public hotspots (in locations like airports or certain shopping malls) and encrypts your connection to make sure you're getting the best network speeds possible, even in large indoor spaces where cell signal could be weakened.


Additionally, Google Fi will also be implementing Google AI into the in-app support for Google Fi, which will provide a summary of your billing changes from month-to-month, letting you know what actions raised or lowered your bill and what future bills should end up costing you. This seems like a fairly useful, harmless implementation of AI functionality, and it shouldn't result in worse Google Fi customer service or anything like that, since the AI support functionality here is just to make the bill a little easier to read and understand.

Finally, for people not already on Google Fi but who have a compatible device, Google will be running a limited-time promotion for new Google Fi subscribers, offering 50% off for 15 months when you bring your own phone and join the Unlimited Essentials or Unlimited Standard plans. If you're tempted to make the switch, now may be one of the best chances you'll get.
Tags:  Google, smartphones, AI, (nasdaq:goog), google fi
