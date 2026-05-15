Gmail's 15GB Era Fading? Google Explains 5GB Storage Cap for New Accounts





The era of 15GB of free cloud storage with every new Gmail account by default could be quietly ending, at least for some users. Google has confirmed it is testing a new policy that gives new users in specific regions only 5 gigs by default unless they verify their account with a phone number, which then unlocks the full 15GB.





Credit: sungsungu via Reddit



In a statement to Android Authority, Google explained that the new storage policy is a test for "for new accounts created in select regions that will help us continue to provide a high-quality storage service to our users, while encouraging users to improve their account security and data recovery."





Google frames the phone number requirement as a security incentive rather than a storage cut, though the practical effect is that users who don't want to share their phone number face a 67% reduction in free storage.







