Google Expands AI Search Mode Test Powered By Gemini 2.0, How To Participate

by Victor AwogbemilaThursday, March 06, 2025, 04:36 PM EDT
hero Google Expands AI Mode Powered Gemini
It appears that Google is unmoved by recent allegations that its AI Overview feature has negatively impacted web publishers' traffic. In a recent update, Google announced that its AI overview feature will now be powered by Gemini 2.0.

Google has introduced its new, "future-looking" AI search mode, which is meant to help users find answers to queries that need more "exploration, comparison and reasoning". According to the demo on its blog, the update will also include an “Ask AI mode” search feature. Google has revealed that the new Gemini-powered AI feature can answer more complex search queries like coding and advanced mathematics. It also claimed that the newly updated AI overview feature provides more comprehensive responses within a shorter timeframe.

body AI mode google search1
Image Credit: Google

Furthermore, Google has stated that it will prioritize “AI-powered response as much as possible.” Therefore, the search result will only display a list of web publishers' links when its algorithm does not fully trust the quality of information. This could be bad news for web publishers as professional responses may now be relegated for AI-generated responses.

One might wonder why Google appears unbothered by the complaints of web publishers, some of whom have been the source of information it provides in its search results for almost 30 years. The answer appears to be in a survey's of its power users (individuals who use Google's various products extensively). Google said it has been testing the AI mode, and the feedback from internal and external testers has strengthened its resolve to launch this feature. The search engine giant has also provided a link to help users test it before it becomes available in every region.
