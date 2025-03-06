Google Expands AI Search Mode Test Powered By Gemini 2.0, How To Participate
Google has introduced its new, "future-looking" AI search mode, which is meant to help users find answers to queries that need more "exploration, comparison and reasoning". According to the demo on its blog, the update will also include an “Ask AI mode” search feature. Google has revealed that the new Gemini-powered AI feature can answer more complex search queries like coding and advanced mathematics. It also claimed that the newly updated AI overview feature provides more comprehensive responses within a shorter timeframe.
One might wonder why Google appears unbothered by the complaints of web publishers, some of whom have been the source of information it provides in its search results for almost 30 years. The answer appears to be in a survey's of its power users (individuals who use Google's various products extensively). Google said it has been testing the AI mode, and the feedback from internal and external testers has strengthened its resolve to launch this feature. The search engine giant has also provided a link to help users test it before it becomes available in every region.