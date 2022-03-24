This Google Earth Photo Is Sparking Claims Of A UFO Crash And Proof Of Alien Life
Have aliens visited Earth? Some argue that aliens have not only visited Earth, but artifacts from them can be found in the ocean. A UFO specialist claims that a circle visible on the ocean floor in Google Earth is irrefutable proof of alien life.
The circle measures 4.2 miles (6.8 kilometers) in diameter and sits 352 miles (566 km) off the coast of Lima, Peru. Scott C. Waring of the website UFO Sightings Daily spotted the circle while perusing Google Earth. Waring also spends much of his time digging through images from NASA and other space agencies. He insisted last month that an alien was visible in an image taken by the Mars Perseverance rover.
Waring’s second theory is that the circle is related to the legendary lost city of Atlantis. Waring stated that the circle is the “right size and shape to be the lost city of Atlantis.” He furthermore argued that Atlantis was possibly an alien ship that floated on the ocean and later submerged for unknown reasons. Regardless of whether the circle is related to Nazca Lines or Atlantis, Waring insisted that “the disk at the bottom of the ocean is 100% proof of ancient aliens and the technology is just sitting there on the bottom of the ocean.”
The data provided by Scripps and the ships do not always align. It is not uncommon for there to be “hills” or “dimples” on the map like the circle that has captured Waring’s attention. Waring is not the first to claim to spot a lost civilizations or alien artifact in the ocean, and he will certainly not be the last.
Images of circle courtesy of Google Earth
Waring’s first theory is that the circle is related to the “Nazca Lines” in the Nazca Desert due to their geographic proximity. The Nazca Lines are geoglyphs which are believed to have been made between 500 BC and 500 AD. We do not yet know the purpose of the Nazca Lines, but some experts argue that lines may have served an astronomical or cosmological purpose. Waring takes this theory further and insists that those who created the Nazca Lines mistakenly believed that aliens were gods. He contended that it is “obvious” that the mysterious circle and the Nazca Lines are “connected.”
The actual origins of the circle are likely far more mundane. Google stated in a 2016 blog post that “most of the stranger patterns are merely an artifact of how the data is collected, processed and combined with other data-sets.” The base map of the ocean is created by Scripps Institution of Oceanography. The institution uses satellite measurements of gravity to provide a map that sometimes struggles to depict details. Google also relies upon “ships equipped with sonar that mapped the ocean floor along their route” to help with these details.
