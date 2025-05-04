Google Is Developing Android Desktop Mode To Compete With DeX
DeX allows Samsung Galaxy users to enjoy a Windows desktop-like environment when a phone is connected to an external monitor, keyboard and mouse. Google is now making its desktop mode feature, which aims to offer similar functions, to users of Google Pixel devices as a developer option.
The upcoming desktop mode will reportedly have a familiar desktop interface with a taskbar and a status bar. The taskbar can enhance multitasking by showing recently used applications, making it possible to quickly switch between them, instead of being limited to Android's tpical full-screen or split-screen mode. Users will also be able to change the size of apps, move them around the screen, or place them side by side.
While this might excite many Android users, it's important to emphasize that it's still being tested at this time and available only on Google's Pixel phones. Once the testing and qualification phase is complete, it's possible that Google extends this feature to other Android devices.