CATEGORIES
home News

Google Is Developing Android Desktop Mode To Compete With DeX

by Victor AwogbemilaSunday, May 04, 2025, 12:07 PM EDT
hero google android iphone feature
It's not uncommon for companies to adopt or iterate on popular features from rivals, to bring their products up to feature parity or to keep users in their ecosystem. Google's development of the “inactivity robot,” mirrors a feature already found on Apple's iOS 18.01. Meta is also mirroring some features from TikTok on Instagram. Now, it seems Google is taking a leaf out of Samsung's playbook by developing Android Desktop Mode to rival Samsung's desktop experience, also known as DeX.

DeX allows Samsung Galaxy users to enjoy a Windows desktop-like environment when a phone is connected to an external monitor, keyboard and mouse. Google is now making its desktop mode feature, which aims to offer similar functions, to users of Google Pixel devices as a developer option.

body google android iphone feature

The upcoming desktop mode will reportedly have a familiar desktop interface with a taskbar and a status bar. The taskbar can enhance multitasking by showing recently used applications, making it possible to quickly switch between them, instead of being limited to Android's tpical full-screen or split-screen mode. Users will also be able to change the size of apps, move them around the screen, or place them side by side.

While this might excite many Android users, it's important to emphasize that it's still being tested at this time and available only on Google's Pixel phones. Once the testing and qualification phase is complete, it's possible that Google extends this feature to other Android devices.
Tags:  Samsung, Android, (nasdaq:goog), dex
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment