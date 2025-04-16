CATEGORIES
home News

Android Phones Get An iPhone-Like Security Feature With Google's New Update

by Aaron LeongWednesday, April 16, 2025, 11:28 AM EDT
hero iphone 5537230 1920
Google has unleashed a new security feature that will reboot your phone if it senses that it's been locked for three days. The enhancement appeared in the low-key release notes for Google Play Services v25.14 (2025-04-14). This "inactivity reboot" adds a layer of protection by encrypting files and data on a phone and making the device completely inaccessible. This feature mirrors a similar "inactivity reboot" first found in Apple's iOS 18.1.

In a welcome move to improve your Android phone, Google is rolling out a security feature that will automatically reboot your device if it hasn't been used for three days. The update comes via April's Google Play Services v25.14, in which the release notes succinctly states under the Security & Privacy heading:
  • [Phone] Enables a future optional security feature, which will automatically restart your device if locked for 3 consecutive days.
So far, Google hasn't gone into the technical aspects of this feature drop, but granted, Apple did the same when it quietly rolled out a similar function for iOS in November last year.

In a nutshell, the auto reboot has two possible benefits. Firstly, when left locked and unused, a nefarious person could unlock your device with, say, a photo of yourself or your own fingerprints via lifted prints or directly with your cold dead fingers (cue the "Law and Order" theme song), and that's assuming you have any unlock protection set up in the first place.

However, a complete reboot, otherwise called the "Before First Unlock" (BFU) state, requires a PIN to be physically entered, which can make it more difficult for someone else to access your phone. During BFU, the device will still maintain Wi-Fi and mobile data connections, which ensures that location-finding services can still be utilized. Additionally, data connections over USB and other methods are disabled.

Secondly, when the phone is rebooted due to inactivity, all stored files and information on the phone are encrypted and made inaccessible. This means law enforcement will have a very limited time to access any seized phones before it completely locks them out. Prior to this, authorities could bypass unlock methods using forensic extraction programs via the USB port.

For now, this is all we have on the new feature. Google has yet to share which Android versions will be affected and/or if the function can be manually enabled/disabled by the user.
Tags:  Android, Apple, security, (nasdaq:goog)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment