Google Scavenges The Corpse Of Spirit Airlines To Train AI In $10M Deal
Google has just purchased the digital footprint of defunct Spirit Airlines for $10 million in a court bankruptcy auction, securing a massive archive of corporate communications and operational data to train its AI models.
Disclosed in filings with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (and spotted by Bloomberg Law), the winning bid sees Google’s parent company Alphabet beating out rival AI firm Mercor's $7.5 million offer to acquire the bankrupt carrier's internal dataset. Pending final approval by Judge Sean Lane, the transaction will grant Google access to an extraordinarily dense treasure trove of real-world corporate data and operational history.
Now, Google and the bankruptcy estate emphasized that consumer privacy safeguards remain intact. The sale explicitly excludes Spirit’s customer-facing databases, such as its 97.5 million passenger profiles and 50.2 million Free Spirit loyalty program records. Furthermore, all internal data, correspondence, and operational histories will undergo extensive scrubbing by a designated third party to erase personally identifiable information before Google takes possession.
However, the contractual details surrounding the anonymization process highlight the delicate balance between privacy and AI utility. To ensure the data remains valuable for training AI agents to execute complex, multi-step tasks, the scrubbing must maintain referential integrity. This means that while direct identities and names are removed, the underlying relational links between specific emails, IT tickets, and code revisions will remain intact.