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Google Scavenges The Corpse Of Spirit Airlines To Train AI In $10M Deal

by Aaron LeongTuesday, August 18, 2026, 10:20 AM EDT
The bankrupt Spirit Airlines
It will continue living in (AI) spirit - Image: Spirit Airlines

Google has just purchased the digital footprint of defunct Spirit Airlines for $10 million in a court bankruptcy auction, securing a massive archive of corporate communications and operational data to train its AI models. 

Disclosed in filings with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (and spotted by Bloomberg Law), the winning bid sees Google’s parent company Alphabet beating out rival AI firm Mercor's $7.5 million offer to acquire the bankrupt carrier's internal dataset. Pending final approval by Judge Sean Lane, the transaction will grant Google access to an extraordinarily dense treasure trove of real-world corporate data and operational history.

The purchase encompasses roughly 100 million internal emails, 500 million Microsoft Teams chat messages, 17 million OneDrive files, and over 175,000 employee records spanning back to 1986. There's also immense technical and commercial depth to the data: 30 million lines of proprietary software code, 763,000 flight schedules, pricing curve algorithms, and records of 7.5 billion passenger transactions dating to 2008 alongside historical pricing for 7.2 billion competitor flights. Google Flights fodder, anyone?

Airbus A320 Neo once operated by Spirit Airlines
Airbus A320 Neo once operated by Spirit Airlines - Image: Acroterion via Wikimedia Commons

It has to be said that obtaining this kind of information legally is a big deal for the tech world, especially in refining large language models and workplace AI tools, like Google Gemini. Generating natural-sounding business communication, complex logistics planning, and real-world workplace problem-solving requires massive volumes of authentic human interaction that synthetic data simply cannot replicate, so the more data to feed the AI monster, the better. 

Now, Google and the bankruptcy estate emphasized that consumer privacy safeguards remain intact. The sale explicitly excludes Spirit’s customer-facing databases, such as its 97.5 million passenger profiles and 50.2 million Free Spirit loyalty program records. Furthermore, all internal data, correspondence, and operational histories will undergo extensive scrubbing by a designated third party to erase personally identifiable information before Google takes possession.

However, the contractual details surrounding the anonymization process highlight the delicate balance between privacy and AI utility. To ensure the data remains valuable for training AI agents to execute complex, multi-step tasks, the scrubbing must maintain referential integrity. This means that while direct identities and names are removed, the underlying relational links between specific emails, IT tickets, and code revisions will remain intact.
Tags:  AI, artificial-intelligence, (nasdaq:goog), spirit airlines
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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