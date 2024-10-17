Google Flights Adds A Fly New Feature To Help Find Cheaper Airfare
There will now be a “Cheapest” tab available within Google Flights. The company says that “you can enter your trip details and tap on “Cheapest” to show more options with even lower prices.” While it’s hitting at just the right time for travelers based in the United States, users in other regions will also have this new tab become available “over the next two weeks.”
Of course, making this option available means that users will also be getting an experience that might be very different from what they’re accustomed to seeing when using Google Flights. These lower prices usually mean several more stops and longer total travel time, which is something users should keep in mind while utilizing the new “Cheapest” tab. It might also involve having to purchase different legs of a trip from different airlines or booking sites, requiring more effort and diligence on the user’s part.
While it’s somewhat quizzical that it took this long for Google to incorporate this feature, which is nearly ubiquitous on other travel sites, it’s nice that it’s now an option for travelers who use Google Flights to book their trips. There might be an adjustment period for users accustomed to Google Flights' more tailored traditional experience, but it will undoubtedly prove to be a useful addition for budget conscious travellers.