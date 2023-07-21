Forget Spellcheck, Google Is Building A Genesis AI Tool That Can Write Whole News Articles
Google is reportedly working on a 'helpmate' for journalists that some believe is more of a replacement. The new AI technology was recently demonstrated to executives at The New York Times, The Washington Post, and News Corp, who own The Wall Street Journal.
Since ChatGPT hit the scene and set the world on fire with its advanced AI ability, people have been speculating how artificial intelligence might be used to replace them in the workplace. Hollywood actors recently joined screenwriters on the picket line, in large part to some of them being asked to sell their likeness for all time so that Hollywood producers can use them freely, however, they choose. Now, it is being said that Google has a new AI technology, known internally as Genesis, that has been shown off to some of the bigwigs in the world of journalism.
Genesis is reported to be able to take in information, such as details of current events, and then use that information to generate news content, according to a report by The New York Times.
Those close to the project who spoke anonymously to The New York Times said they believed Genesis is meant to be more of an assistant to writers. It does this by automating some of the more menial tasks and freeing up time. The tipsters said the company sees Genesis as "responsible technology that could help steer the publishing industry away from the pitfalls of generative A.I."
Google Campus
That approach did not seem to soothe some of those in attendance, however. A few executives who were in attendance, and asked not to be identified, stated it was "unsettling".
"Quite simply, these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating, and fact-checking their articles," remarked Jenn Crider, a Google spokesperson. She added that the intent of Genesis was to help journalists conjure up headlines and other writing styles.
Jeff Jarvis, a journalism professor and media commentator, said the technology had the potential to be both helpful and harmful. He added, "If this technology can deliver factual information reliably, journalists should use the tool."
Google is also working on another application for aiding the technology in understanding societal context. While the application, known as Societal Context Understanding Tools and Solutions (SCOUTS), is touted as a means of helping in areas like choosing patients with the most complex healthcare needs for special programs without any bias, it could also be utilized to help eliminate bias within AI such as Genesis.
No matter how Google attempts to spin its latest AI technology, there will be those in the industry who see it as more of a threat than a help. If history has taught us anything, it is that greed most often times wins out in the end.