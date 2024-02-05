CATEGORIES
Google Assistant Is Ditching Some Samsung TVs, Check If Your Model Is Affected

by Tim SweezyMonday, February 05, 2024, 10:47 AM EDT
Google Assistant is slated to be removed from several Samsung TVs due to a change in Google’s policy. The removal of Google Assistant on affected Samsung TV models will begin March 1, 2024.

The upcoming change will directly affect TVs that shipped supporting Google Assistant. They include many of the 2020 models, as well as all of the 2021 and 2022 models sold. Samsung does offer other voice assistants, such as Bixby, Alexa, and its own SmartThings app. However, those who have built their smart home around Google Assistant will have to do so without being able to control their Samsung TV with the voice assistant.

The Samsung TVs that will be affected are:
  • All 2022 models. 
  • All 2021 models. 
  • 2020 8K and 4K QLED TVs. 
  • 2020 Crystal UHD TVs. 2020 Lifestyle TVs (Frame, Serif, Terrace, and Sero).
The change made to Google Assistant also included removing features the company said were being underutilized by consumers. A few of the features Google said it was removing include being able to play audiobooks on Google Books, rescheduling an event in Google calendar, and voice control for activities (except on Pixel watches). Beginning January 26, 2024, Google said users would begin getting notifications that certain features would not be available after a certain date.

Google remarked in a recent blog post, “Over the years, we’ve made it even easier to accomplish your tasks with Assistant - thanks, in large part, to your feedback.” It continued, “And in order to keep improving your experience and build the best Assistant yet, we’re making a few changes to focus on quality and reliability - ultimately making it easier to use Assistant across devices.”

The tech giant concluded its blog post, remarking, "We know change can be disruptive, but we’ll do everything we can to make these transitions as smooth as possible. While Google Assistant has evolved a lot over the last seven years, one thing remains true: Our improvements are driven by your feedback."

Those who own an affected Samsung TV can view other voice assistant options via Samsung’s website.
