God Of War Studio's Next Big Game Is Not New IP But May Feel Like It
The new project is reportedly being headed by Creative Director Cory Balrog, who was the lead on the award-winning God of War that was released in 2018. As such, expectations are sky high and it’s not just fans, either, as it seems that Sony believes it’s the studio’s “next big thing.”
In a post on the ResetEra forums, Schreier responded to another user wondering about the current status of the unannounced project. Saying that, “last time I spoke to anyone about it (a month or two ago) it was going well.” This is excellent news for fans of the studio. The gaming industry is in a turbulent moment, with projects being cancelled left and right, so hearing that development is going well is reassuring.
There have been several rumors about what this new game might be, and whether it will be something wholly original. Those hoping for something completely fresh might be disappointed, as “it's not a new IP but it might feel like one. Maybe that's why people are confused.” This likely points to another romp in the existing world of God of War, but in a way that break the molds from existing titles. Moreover, Schreier knocked down the idea that it will be something sci-fi related, calling it “nonsense.”
While the development process for this new title might be going smoothly, there’s no telling when it will be unveiled. Hopefully the company gives everyone a glimpse later this year during The Game Awards show, which has a track record of hosting big announcements.