CATEGORIES
home News

God Of War Studio's Next Big Game Is Not New IP But May Feel Like It

by Alan VelascoTuesday, July 15, 2025, 03:30 PM EDT
sony santa monica new game hero
Sony Santa Monica is one of PlayStation’s crown jewels in its portfolio of game development studios, responsible for the incredibly popular God of War series. Rumors have been swirling about a new project that the studio is currently working on and gamers are champing at the bit to learn more about this new game. well, it appears as if they’ve gotten an unofficial update thanks to game industry sleuth Jason Schreier.

The new project is reportedly being headed by Creative Director Cory Balrog, who was the lead on the award-winning God of War that was released in 2018. As such, expectations are sky high and it’s not just fans, either, as it seems that Sony believes it’s the studio’s “next big thing.”

sony santa monica new game body

In a post on the ResetEra forums, Schreier responded to another user wondering about the current status of the unannounced project. Saying that, “last time I spoke to anyone about it (a month or two ago) it was going well.” This is excellent news for fans of the studio. The gaming industry is in a turbulent moment, with projects being cancelled left and right, so hearing that development is going well is reassuring.

There have been several rumors about what this new game might be, and whether it will be something wholly original. Those hoping for something completely fresh might be disappointed, as “it's not a new IP but it might feel like one. Maybe that's why people are confused.” This likely points to another romp in the existing world of God of War, but in a way that break the molds from existing titles. Moreover, Schreier knocked down the idea that it will be something sci-fi related, calling it “nonsense.”

While the development process for this new title might be going smoothly, there’s no telling when it will be unveiled. Hopefully the company gives everyone a glimpse later this year during The Game Awards show, which has a track record of hosting big announcements.
Tags:  Sony, PlayStation, god-of-war
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment