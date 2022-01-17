God Of War Nears 75K Concurrent Steam Users, How To Play On Windows 7 And 8
The one time Sony exclusive has been a fan favorite since its release back in 2018 on the PlayStation 4. Santa Monica Studio is currently working on the game's highly anticipated sequel, God of War Ragnarok, which is slated to be released later this year. Now, with the release of the game on Steam last week, some may have been wondering if they are able to run it on an older PC utilizing Windows 7 or 8. The short answer to that question is yes, yes you can.
PC players seemed to embrace the arrival of God of War to the platform, as nearly 75,000 concurrent players were seen on Steam over the weekend. God of War is also available on Epic Store, but the vast majority of copies have been purchased on Steam. The game has been receiving high accolades from PC players, following a slightly shakier start for Horizon Zero Dawn. Since God of War is a single player game, it will more than likely taper off as time goes on. But the warm welcome certainly has Sony execs smiling.
Tech enthusiasts are always searching for creative ways to bring new adventures to old things. With this mod, players can play Kratos as he makes the journey with his son, Atreus, to fulfill his promise to his late wife and spread her ashes on the highest peak of the nine realms on an old PC running Window 7 or 8. Something many would have never dreamed possible until now.