GM's First All-Electric Chevy Silverado Truck Boasts A 400-Mile Range, Here's When It Drives Off The Lot
You may not think about Chevrolet when it comes to CES 2022, but new vehicles are filled with a ton of new technology these days. It is one reason there has been a shortage of new cars on some lots due to the chip shortage. Today Chevrolet announced its 2024 Silverado EV, as what it calls the reimagining of the brand's best-selling nameplate. The Chevy Silverado has long been one of the most popular trucks and is an icon in its own right. That's why Chevy says that this new edition will be packed with the power and capability expected of Chevy trucks.
The new Silverado will be offered with some very intriguing specs. GM estimates that it will have a 400-mile range on a full charge offered on Work Truck (WT) and RST models. There will be the option of adding up to 664 horsepower with more than 750 lb-ft torque in available power Wide Open Watts Mode on RST. This power will make the select Silverado model have a GM-estimated 0-60 mph time of less than 4.5 seconds.
Along with all that power, the Silverado will offer a standard DC fast charging (up to 350kW) on WT and RST models, and up to 10.2kW of offboard power on both models with optional equipment. The truck will boast up to 10,000 pounds of maximum trailering with up to 1,300 pounds of payload on RST.
Steve Hill, vice president of Chevrolet stated, "Chevrolet has constantly revolutionized the Silverado franchise to make it the powerhouse it is today. The Ultium Platform is a critical enabler of next-level pickup truck performance for both fleet and retail customers, whether they are currently driving a Silverado or are considering a pickup for the first time."
The Silverado EV will launch with two configurations available, an RST first Edition and a fleet-oriented WT model. Both models will offer a comprehensive suite of standard and available safety technologies
The WT will come equipped with the ability to meet the needs of organizations with sustainable transportation goals. It will come with 510 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque. The initial launch WT will offer 8,000 pounds of towing and 1,200 pounds of payload. After the initial launch, Chevrolet will introduce a fleet model that will accommodate up to 20,000 pounds of max trailering with the max tow package.
Phil Zak, executive director of Chevrolet design, added, "We had no constraints when it came to designing the Silverado EV with dynamic style and flexible utility because we didn't need to work around a traditional propulsion system. The Ultium Platform allowed us to redefine what it means to offer expansive new storage an utility possibilities."
The WT will debut in the spring of 2023 and the RST First Edition will be made available in the fall of 2023. Once production ramps up, the entire Silverado EV portfolio will be unleashed onto the market. The RST First Edition will have an MRSP of $105,000, while the WT models will come with MSRPs around $50,000 to $80,000 plus. If you are wanting to reserve one of the Silverado EV models you can do so at Chevrolet.com.