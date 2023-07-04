GMK Teases First Mini PC With An Intel Meteor Lake CPU Inside





Chinese mini-PC maker GMK is teasing some new NUC-alike designs. So far, so ordinary, but GMK appears to be jumping the gun by fanfaring upcoming mini-PCs featuring both Intel Core 14th Generation and Core Ultra processor options. Interestingly, this overenthusiastic spill also includes some specification and performance hints.





Intel's Meteor Lake 'Core Ultra' processors are some of the most exciting parts the firm has prepared in several generations. They are expected to be the first mass-produced processors manufactured using Foveros 3D technology and a tiled architecture mixing Intel 4 fabricated CPU cores, TSMC N4 forged GPU cores, plus separate tiles for SoC and I/O functions. Meanwhile, the Intel Core 14th Generation processors, targeting desktop users, are aptly described in three short words: Raptor Lake Refresh. GMK's teaser indicates it is preparing mini-PCs featuring both these choices.









Though GMK's Weibo post is welcome for some eye-opening claims and details, it seems to mash up the details of the Intel Core 14th Generation and Core Ultra processor options. Or perhaps Google's machine translation is blurring the division between these products…







One thing that appears to be certain is that mini-PCs (and laptops) featuring the Meteor Lake (MTL) processors are going to enjoy a big uplift in expected graphics performance. The main infographic shared by GMK indicates that the GPU tile on the newest chips will deliver performance at a point somewhere between the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti and RTX 3050 (35W) laptop versions.





This significant boost in iGPU performance comes from a number of improvements: the Xe-LPG (Arc) GPU architecture, TSMC's N4 process, and the integration of double the number of cores compared to previous generations - up to 192 EUs, says the GMK Weibo blog post













Moving along to the GMK mini PCs with Intel Core 14th Generation (RPL-S Refresh) desktop CPUs, the Chinese systems maker reveals that these machines will offer faster clock speeds - up to 6.2GHz - at elevated power levels compared to existing RPL-S family chips.





Hopefully, GMK's tease will embolden others to release some tasty information about both Intel Raptor Lake Refresh and Meteor Lake chips.