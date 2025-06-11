Glorious Unveils Lightweight And Affordable O Eternal Gaming Mouse With A Caveat
Before we go any further, Glorious is strategically avoiding the US market with this mouse, at least for the time being. While Glorious is based in Texas, it seems like they've deemed the profitability on this product not viable yet for the US market. This can be in light of the tumultuous tariff changes that have been ongoing. China is a big target for these changes, and most PC peripherals are either manufactured there or have components that originate there.
Aside from that, the good news is that it has tons of RGB. Glorious does plan for a Q3 release in the US of this mouse, so we're thinking it's waiting to see how the tariff situation shakes out.
Affordable products seem to be the most heavily affected by tariffs, since they can quickly go from a volume seller to unprofitable with small changes in policy. More expensive products may have more margin room to react, but we may see many tech products deemed not-viable for the US market with current policy.
It can mean higher pricing and may price some consumers out of PC gaming, but consoles have also increased in pricing. Perhaps one silver lining is that the products that do make it over may be more likely to be higher quality and home-runs for the brand, since the risk of failure is higher with more restrictions.