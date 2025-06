Glorious Unveils Lightweight And Affordable O Eternal Gaming Mouse With A Caveat

While it is unfortunate that the US won't see this Model O Eternal now, when it does finally ship stateside, its biggest selling point is likely to be its more affordable pricing. In Europe, it will be €34.99, a good entry level option. Otherwise, some of iits same features (like the weight) can be found in other wired mice. Case in point, the Razer Deathadder Elite is a good option that's currently on sale for a touch under $20.Affordable products seem to be the most heavily affected by tariffs, since they can quickly go from a volume seller to unprofitable with small changes in policy. More expensive products may have more margin room to react, but we may see many tech products deemed not-viable for the US market with current policy.It can mean higher pricing and may price some consumers out of PC gaming, but consoles have also increased in pricing. Perhaps one silver lining is that the products that do make it over may be more likely to be higher quality and home-runs for the brand, since the risk of failure is higher with more restrictions.