China's Glenfly Arise1020 GPU Falls Flat In Early Benchmark Leak

Zhaoxin has already shipped several generations of x86-64-compatible CPUs, but to date, it hasn't moved any graphics processors. That's why an entry in the Geekbench OpenCL benchmark database, surfaced by Benchleaks today, is so interesting. It describes a Zhaoxin KX-6000-series system with an 8-core, 8-thread CPU equipped with a "Glenfly Arise1020" graphics card.









It will be interesting to see if any more details or tests of this GPU surface. Even if the benchmark is legitimate, we suspect that this is likely a low-end model intended for basic display purposes. It's difficult to imagine Zhaoxin's Glenfly challenging AMD or NVIDIA, but another vendor of functional basic GPUs could be a boon to a nearly desolate low-end GPU market.





Top image: Glenfly

