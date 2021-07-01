Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme SSD Crams 32TB Storage, Insane 28GB/s Bandwidth On A PCIe 4 Card





At first glance, Gigabyte 's latest PCIe 4.0 add-in board looks like a low-profile graphics card with an aluminum heatsink and dual fans. However, it's actually the Aorus Xtreme Gen4 AIC SSD, which brings impressive capacity and performance stats to the enthusiast PC table.

First off, let's talk about the capacity of the SSD, which is tremendous. The Aorus Xtreme Gen4 AIC SSD uses a total of eight 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs that leverage the high-speed Phison PS5018-E18 controller in a RAID configuration. Put it all tougher, and there's a massive 32TB of available storage space for enthusiasts to enjoy, which should be more than to handle the needs of most users.

The aforementioned cooling system uses a 3-phase adjustment for the fan speed. In addition, there are ten temperature sensors onboard to monitor thermals constantly, and Gigabyte claims that its solution means that customers won't experience performance throttling due to excess heat generation (which is a continual battle for most PCIe 4.0 SSDs).





Add it all up, and you're looking at an SSD that can deliver sequential read speeds of up to 28GB/sec, which is roughly four times the performance of the fastest available second-generation PCIe 4.0 SSDs (which deliver around 7,000MB/sec sequential read performance). Sequential write speeds are no slouch, either, coming in at a blistering 26.6GB/sec.

"With advancements in both hardware and flash memory, the SSD performance jump up to a new level, however there is still a gap from the uppermost 32GB/s transmission bandwidth of PCIe 4.0 x16," said Jackson Hsu, who serves as Director of Gigabyte's Channel Solutions Product Development Division. The Aorus Xtreme Gen4 AIC SSD goes a long way towards saturating that available bandwidth.

However, two unclear things are when the Gigabyte Aorus Xtreme Gen4 AIC SSD will launch and how much it will cost. However, given its capacity and performance, we have the feeling that its price will be off the charts expensive.