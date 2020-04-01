Gigabyte Upgrades GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Turing Family With Performance Boosting GDDR6

The cards themselves are apparently slightly different in design, which you would not find out until opening the box. Boost clocks might be different as well. I can't find a product listing for either of the GDDR6 models on Gigabyte's website, and the retailer listings do not provide fine grain details either. Here's a look at the retailer listings, though...

The GeForce GTX 1650 launched with 4GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 8Gbps on a 128-bit bus. That gave it a memory bandwidth of 128GB/s. If the upgraded GDDR6 models bump the speed up to 12Gbps, as has been rumored, memory bandwidth would increase to 192Gbps. That is a 50 percent jump.





We'll have to wait and see how pricing shakes out across the board. As it pertains to the listing above, the prices on the GDDR6 models are roughly the same as the GDDR5 versions at the same retailer.

