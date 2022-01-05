CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyWednesday, January 05, 2022, 10:18 AM EDT

Your Laptop Might Have A 4K Display But Gigabyte's Svelte Aero 16 Rocks A 4K+ Panel

Gigabyte Aero 16 Laptop
We've covered a bunch of gaming laptops announced at CES (or just ahead of CES, since the event officially kicks off today, but whatever), but don't worry if you're a creator, there are new notebooks aimed at you as well. In fact, you are the target of Gigabyte's new Aero 16, Aero 17, and Aero 5 laptops, all of which come infused with Intel's new mobile Alder Lake-H processors.

Gigabyte is also laying claim to releasing the "first 4K+ laptop," though it apparently forgot about systems like Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390) and Razer's Book 13, both based on Tiger Lake. Like those systems, the Aero 16 derives its 4K+ designation from having a 3840x2400 resolution with a 16:10 ratio, instead of 3840x2160 with 16:9 aspect ratio.

Or perhaps the headline in Gigabyte's press release inadvertently left out a qualifier or two, as to our knowledge, the Aero 16 is the first 4K+ OLED laptop, and also the first 4K+ Alder Lake laptop. Regardless, let's not get caught up in the claim, because this is actually a nifty laptop. Creators will be happy to learn that the display is dual certified for color accuracy (X-Rite + Pantone Color).

"By squeezing the 16-inch 16:10 4K+ OLED and AmLED screen to the traditional 15-inch laptop body, the work area has significantly increased 12 percent in the viewing area compared to the previous generations. Not only does it retain the outstanding accurate color performance on the screen, but the series also possesses the advantage of being the world’s only dual display color-certified laptop series," Gigabyte explains.

Gigabyte Aero 16 Lid Angled
It's also a sleek system with some powerful guts. Gigabyte says it can be configured with up to a Core 19-12900HK processor, which has an unlocked multiplier (suggesting the Aero 16 has the cooling chops to handle a bit of overclocking) and up to a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics chip. NVIDIA just announced its new flagship mobile GPU, and so even though the Aero 16 is aimed at creators, gamers should take interest in this setup as well.

As for the Aero 17 and Aero 5, both stick with regular 4K (16:9). The Aero 17 has a few distinguishing features, though. It's obviously a larger laptop with a 17.3-inch display, but it also features mini LED lighting with the same dual-color certification. It can also be equipped with the same high-end hardware as the Aero 16.

The Aero 5, meanwhile, joins the fray with dual-color certification, with hardware topping out at up to a Core i7-12700H and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Gigabyte says it aimed to deliver creators a graphics punch "without getting blocked by a premium price tag."

Pricing and availability on all three Gigabyte Aero laptops have not yet been announced.
Tags:  Gigabyte, Laptops, alder lake, ces2022, aero 16
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment