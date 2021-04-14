CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, April 14, 2021, 10:00 AM EDT

Gigabyte's NVIDIA CMP 30HX D6 6G Ethereum Crypto Mining Card Gets Official

gigabyte cmp hx30 news
We got our first look at Gigabyte's first NVIDIA CMP HX card back in early March when a single photo leaked. Today, Gigabyte is ready to get official with the cryptocurrency mining card, designated as the NVIDIA CMP 30HX D6 6G (GV-N30HXD6-6G).

As we had already surmised, the CMP 30HX D6 6G is based on NVIDIA's Turing TU116-100 GPU. The GPU features 1408 CUDA cores, a boost clock of 1785MHz, and 6GB of 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus. There are no video outputs on the card, and it features a WindForce 2X cooling system with counterrotating 90mm fan blades. There's also a composite copper heat pipe to keep the GPU [relatively] cool.

gigabyte cmp hx30 2

Not surprisingly, given the stresses that these cards are put under to mine for Ethereum, Gigabyte only warranties the CMP 30HX D6 6G for three months. To put that in perspective, Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 1660 Super Gaming OC 6G with a 3-year warranty. That's a massive drop in warranty coverage, but that's the price you must pay for ETH mining.

The CMP 30HX is the entry-level member of NVIDIA's 4-SKU dedicated cryptocurrency mining family, with a specified hash rate of 26 MH/s. The most potent family member is the CMP 90HX, which is reportedly based on the GeForce RTX 3080 (Ampere) and has a hash rate of 86 MH/s.

We still don't have any official U.S. pricing from Gigabyte for the CMP 30HX D6 6G, but the card has been spotted in Romania for 2,975 RON, which is $722. That's an insane price to pay for this level of hardware, especially considering that the GeForce RTX 1660 Super launched at $229.

Tags:  Nvidia, Gigabyte, cryptocurrency, (nasdaq:nvda), ethereum, eth, cmp 30hx, cmp 30hx d6 6g

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment