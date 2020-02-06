Gigabyte Launches Sleek Designare 64GB DDR4-3200 Memory Kit For AMD, Intel CPUs
Gigabyte is hitting 64GB by using just two 32GB DDR4-3200 modules with CAS timings of 16-18-18-38 at 1.35V. Loaded up in one of its high-end Designare motherboards with 8 DIMM slots, and you're looking at a maximum capacity of 256GB.
Each module is decked out with anodized aluminum heatsinks emblazoned with the Designare logo, and Gigabyte is promising a limited lifetime warranty.
These new modules will find a perfect home in the Gigabyte TRX40 Designare, which is designed for AMD's latest third-generation Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Zen 2 processors, including the flagship 64-core/128-thread Threadripper 3990X. We also know that Gigabyte has a new Z490 Designare motherboard in the pipeline that will accommodate Comet Lake-S processors due to arrive in the coming months.
At this time, Gigabyte has not announced pricing or immediate availability for its Designare 64GB RAM kit.