Gigabyte Launches Sleek Designare 64GB DDR4-3200 Memory Kit For AMD, Intel CPUs





Gigabyte has promoted its line of Designare motherboards aimed at creative professionals for quite some time, but now the company is ready to extend the brand to its memory kits. As such, Gigabyte has announced the Designare 64GB RAM kit, which will be available worldwide shortly.

Gigabyte is hitting 64GB by using just two 32GB DDR4-3200 modules with CAS timings of 16-18-18-38 at 1.35V. Loaded up in one of its high-end Designare motherboards with 8 DIMM slots, and you're looking at a maximum capacity of 256GB.





Each module is decked out with anodized aluminum heatsinks emblazoned with the Designare logo, and Gigabyte is promising a limited lifetime warranty.

These new modules will find a perfect home in the Gigabyte TRX40 Designare, which is designed for AMD's latest third-generation Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Zen 2 processors, including the flagship 64-core/128-thread Threadripper 3990X. We also know that Gigabyte has a new Z490 Designare motherboard in the pipeline that will accommodate Comet Lake-S processors due to arrive in the coming months.

At this time, Gigabyte has not announced pricing or immediate availability for its Designare 64GB RAM kit.