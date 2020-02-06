CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, February 06, 2020, 04:13 PM EDT

Gigabyte Launches Sleek Designare 64GB DDR4-3200 Memory Kit For AMD, Intel CPUs

gigabyte designare 64GB 2
Gigabyte has promoted its line of Designare motherboards aimed at creative professionals for quite some time, but now the company is ready to extend the brand to its memory kits. As such, Gigabyte has announced the Designare 64GB RAM kit, which will be available worldwide shortly.

Gigabyte is hitting 64GB by using just two 32GB DDR4-3200 modules with CAS timings of 16-18-18-38 at 1.35V. Loaded up in one of its high-end Designare motherboards with 8 DIMM slots, and you're looking at a maximum capacity of 256GB.

gigabyte designare 64GB

Each module is decked out with anodized aluminum heatsinks emblazoned with the Designare logo, and Gigabyte is promising a limited lifetime warranty.

These new modules will find a perfect home in the Gigabyte TRX40 Designare, which is designed for AMD's latest third-generation Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Zen 2 processors, including the flagship 64-core/128-thread Threadripper 3990X. We also know that Gigabyte has a new Z490 Designare motherboard in the pipeline that will accommodate Comet Lake-S processors due to arrive in the coming months.

At this time, Gigabyte has not announced pricing or immediate availability for its Designare 64GB RAM kit.



Tags:  AMD, Intel, Gigabyte, (NASDAQ:INTC), (nasdaq:amd), designare
Via:  Gigabyte
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms