Alleged Gigabyte Aorus 17G Gaming Laptop Leaks With 14-Core Alder Lake CPU And DDR5-4800





Someone appears to have leaked an unreleased Gigabyte Aorus 17G laptop configuration built around Intel's upcoming mobile Alder Lake-P platform . Whether on purpose or by accident, the leak appears as a new entry at the UserBenchmark database, and seems to come from someone within Gigabyte's headquarters from Tawain. Whoops?





We expect to see even more Alder Lake leaks than usual in the coming weeks as we approach an official release—Intel remains on track to launch its next-gen CPUs this year, though rumor has it the initial unveiling will focus on high-end desktop processor SKUs , followed by more mainstream offerings early next year.













It's not clear when the mobile lineup will launch in relation to the desktop series, but clearly they are coming somewhat soon. The benchmark entry highlights an Alder Lake SKU with 14 physical CPU cores and 20 threads. This most likely amounts to 6 high performance Golden Cove cores with Hyper Threading support, paired with 8 power efficient Gracemont cores, hence the 14-core/20-thread configuration.







Click to Enlarge







This is almost definitely an early engineering sample, given the leaked status and low clock speeds—according to the database entry, it is running at a 1.2GHz base clock and averaging 1.75GHz on the turbo frequency side. Based on previous leaks, this particular SKU should also feature 24MB of L3 cache, including 18MB related to the big cores and 6MB related to the small cores.





So what this most likely boils down to is either a Core i7-12700H or a Core i7-12800H. It's also possible that we are looking at a Core i9-12850HK (or maybe will throw us a curve ball and name it something else). Regardless, the finalized silicon will run faster than what is indicated, and have more mature drivers at play. In the meantime, it's pointless to analyze the performance metrics here.





The other interesting thing about this leak is the memory. Alder Lake will be the first consumer platform to support DDR5 RAM, though it will also work with DDR4 memory (just not in the same motherboard). In this case, the Aorus 17G laptop shows up in UserBenchmark configured with 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory.





This shows up as four SO-DIMMs, though that's likely because UserBenchmark is reading each bank as a separate DIMM. What this laptop really wields are two dual-bank 8GB modules, for 16GB of total DDR5 memory.





It's going to be interesting to see how laptops equipped with Alder Lake perform, both in terms of benchmark numbers and as it relates to battery life. Efficiency is the name of the game for Alder Lake, and the hope is that Alder Lake manages to balance a big performance boost with gains in battery life. We shall see.

