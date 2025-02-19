CATEGORIES
home News

Telescope Captures 'City-Killer' Asteroid With A 1-In-48 Chance Of Hitting Earth

by Victor AwogbemilaWednesday, February 19, 2025, 05:19 PM EDT
hero Telescope Captures City Killer Asteroid
The Gemini South telescope, commissioned over two decades ago, continues to contribute significant astronomical findings. On February 7th, it captured a new image of Asteroid 2024 YR4, which ultimately resulted in a revised projected probability of Earth impact to 1 in 48 by 2032, from the previously estimated 1 in 83. This observation was conducted from the telescope's home base at an altitude of about 2,720 meters above sea level in Chile.

Astronomers are actively tracking Asteroid 2024 YR4, and ongoing observations will likely refine our understanding of its trajectory and characteristics. While detailed analysis is still underway, preliminary data has been released, providing approximate measurements of its size and current distance. The asteroid is currently estimated to be approximately 37 million miles from Earth and has a diameter of roughly 54 meters. This size is relatively small when compared to other near-Earth asteroids, particularly those exceeding 500 meters in diameter, which have been previously documented and tracked.

body Telescope Captures City Killer Asteroid

However, there are some observational challenges. Due to its small size and great distance from the Earth, the asteroid remains faint even when observed with a large telescope like Gemini South. When its image was captured, there was 70% moon illumination which increased the sky's background light. This light makes it even more difficult to detect an asteroid of such a small size. Therefore careful and sustained observation is crucial to maintain track of this asteroid.

Following the discovery, NASA scientists are also actively monitoring the asteroid to determine its precise impact trajectory and developing deflection strategies for a potential collision. NASA is collaborating with international organizations to raise awareness and mobilize support, minimizing the potential for a serious impact. Though the possibility of an asteroid hitting the earth is statistically rare, this proactive response remains a prudent course of action.
Tags:  NASA, Earth, telescope, asteroid
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment