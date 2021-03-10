CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, March 10, 2021, 02:17 PM EDT

Get Nintendo Switch Online For $15, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla For $28, Plus More Hot Gaming Deals

nintendo switch mario edition
We have a few great gaming deals for all of you gamers out there today to enjoy. We aren't limiting these deals to a single console, as you'll find discounts across Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.

Kicking things off is Nintendo Switch Online, which is getting a discount of sorts at Best Buy. A 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership typically costs $19.99, and that price is no different today at Best Buy. However, the retailer is throwing in a free $5 gift card, which effectively brings the price down to $14.99.

This gift card offer also extends to the Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership, which covers up to 8 users. Not only does Nintendo Switch online give you access to online play with Switch games, but it also includes an ever-expanding library of classic NES and SNES games that you can play as well.

Staying firmly in the Nintendo Switch camp, Best Buy also has Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 discounted by $45 and $30, respectively.

Mario Sonic Olympics

Amazon is also still running several gaming deals in celebration of Mario Day, which you can find below:

Finally, we come to a smoking deal on Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, which was just released back in early November 2020. The game retails for $59.99 but is currently on sale at Amazon for over half-off at $27.99.

assassins creed valhalla

All of these promotions are available while supplies last, so act fast before they’re all gone.

Tags:  deals, nintendo switch, xbox series x, xbox series s, assassins-creed-valhalla, mario day

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms