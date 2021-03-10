Get Nintendo Switch Online For $15, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla For $28, Plus More Hot Gaming Deals





We have a few great gaming deals for all of you gamers out there today to enjoy. We aren't limiting these deals to a single console, as you'll find discounts across Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms.

Kicking things off is Nintendo Switch Online, which is getting a discount of sorts at Best Buy. A 12-month Nintendo Switch Online membership typically costs $19.99, and that price is no different today at Best Buy. However, the retailer is throwing in a free $5 gift card, which effectively brings the price down to $14.99.

This gift card offer also extends to the Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership, which covers up to 8 users. Not only does Nintendo Switch online give you access to online play with Switch games, but it also includes an ever-expanding library of classic NES and SNES games that you can play as well.

Staying firmly in the Nintendo Switch camp, Best Buy also has Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 discounted by $45 and $30, respectively.





Amazon is also still running several gaming deals in celebration of Mario Day, which you can find below:

Finally, we come to a smoking deal on Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, which was just released back in early November 2020. The game retails for $59.99 but is currently on sale at Amazon for over half-off at $27.99.





All of these promotions are available while supplies last, so act fast before they’re all gone.