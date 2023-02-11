Get Bose Sunglass Headphones And Quiet Comfort Earbuds II On Great Deals Up To 45 Percent Off
Have you been in the market for new audio gear? Perhaps some thermonuclear protection is in order as well, in addition to crystal-clear audio? You may need a new pair of buds for your workout playlist, and we've found some great deals on Bose products and more for lots of different use cases. Check these out below...
This Bose Frames Sport Sunglasses & Lenses Bundle (pictured at the top), can provide you with both excellent acoustic accompaniment, as well as critical eye protection on your next adventure in the great outdoors. This sporty-looking open-ear sunglass/headphone combo can provide up to 99% UVA/B blocking to protect your retinas. It also comes with interchangeable orange-tinted polarized lenses, and the headphones were tested to be heard over road noise at 40 km/h on a motorcycle. This audio-enabled fashion statement is available at only $157.99. That's 45% off $288 and a savings of $130.
It's time to start your morning run, and you don't want the road noise or neighborhood yardwork rattling through your playlist as you propel yourself down the sidewalk. Well, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are great for that with active noise cancelling and great sound. They will operate for up to 6 hours on a single charge, and a quick-charge option allows for two more hours after only 20 minutes of charging. You'll save $50 with the current 17% discount which brings the sale price down to only $249.
We get it. Sometimes, sticking a set of buds in your ears for an extended period of time can get uncomfortable. That's where an over-ear headset can help keep you comfy, and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are an excellent option. With 11 levels of active noise canceling, you can enjoy just about any of your audio with next to no distractions and Bluetooth connectivity. These headphones even support Alexa voice control, and have a current price cut of $50, which brings this great set of audio cans down to only pay $329.
There are many more excellent audio device sales going on right now, and we've listed more of our favorites below. These deals include Bose, Sony, and even excellent budget options from JBL and EarFun. Check them out...
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, with Alternate Sizing Kit - $249.98 ($14% off, save $39.02)
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless ANC Headphones - $313 (13% off, save $50.95)
- Bose Sport Earbuds - True Wireless Earphones - $129 (13%, off save $20)
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds - $228 (19% off, save $51.99)
- JBL Live 460NC - Wireless On-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones - $99 (23% off, save $29.96)
- EarFun Air Pro 2 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds - $69.99 (17% off, additional 15% off with coupon.)