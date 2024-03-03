Get Beats Studio Pro And Buds For Up To $150 Off With These Great Apple Deals
Whether you are getting some work done around the house, going for a run, studying, or just trying to chill, having something to listen to can make all of it that much better. However, you need a good pair of headphones or earbuds to make whatever you have piping in more immersive. Have no fear, though, as Amazon has a good handful of deals on audio peripherals that will have you boot-scoot-boogying wherever you find yourself.
Leading off the lineup, we have the Beats Studio Buds at $99.95 or 33% off the regular price of $149.95. These are noise-canceling earbuds that are compatible with both Apple and Android devices, so you can pair them with just about whatever you have on hand. Further, they are IPX4-rated with sweat resistance, so you do not have to worry about working out too hard in these. They will also last up to 8 hours and up to 24 hours with the pocket charging case, so they may last longer than you do anyhow. What is nifty is that you can also get Apple Care for these in case you do run into any troubles, which is a nice to have sort of thing.
On deck, we have the Beats Studio Pro, which is a step up from the Buds at $199.95 or 43% off the regular price of $349.99. These are noise-canceling headphones that are also compatible with Apple or Android devices and would make for a better travel headset than anything else. They are also rated for up to 40 hours of battery life, with 10 minutes of charging getting you an extra four hours of playtime. Of course, these also don’t have to be wireless headphones and support lossless audio over USB-C.
In the hole and rounding us out, we have the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) at $99 or 23% off the regular price. These do not have noise cancellation but are powered by the Apple H1 Headphone chip to deliver solid sound quality. With the charging case, you can get up to 24 hours of total listening time as well, making these great for everyday audio listening.
Besides these few options, Amazon has several other deals on similar products, which means you have the pick of the litter here. If you can snag any of these options or find something better, let us know in the comments below.
- Beats Studio Buds - $99.95 (33% off)
- Beats Studio Buds + - $129.95 (24% off)
- Beats Studio Pro - $199.95 (43% off)
- Beats Fit Pro - $159.99 (20% off)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) - $199 (20% off)
- Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones - $479.99 (13% off)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds - $179.95 (28% off)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) - $99 (23% off)