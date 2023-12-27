CATEGORIES
Add Apple CarPlay And Android Auto To Any Vehicle With A Touchscreen Display Under $100

by Nathan OrdWednesday, December 27, 2023, 10:39 AM EDT
With Christmas in the rear-view mirror, you might have some Amazon gift cards to pick up self-chosen gifts. If this is the case and you want to improve the tech in your vehicle, Amazon has some great deals on head units and dash-mounted displays, which enable access to Google's Android Auto and Apple's CarPlay platforms. This is especially big when manufacturers are looking to cut those features in the future, even if that may not last long.

If you want easy access to maps like Waze, become your own car DJ with Spotify, or respond to messages and calls with ease, Android Auto or Apple CarPlay is basically a requirement for any vehicle. However, as this is a newer feature, older vehicles might not be equipped with a supporting head unit. However, tech heads can drop in a unit like the CAMECHO Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Car Stereo for $50.99 or 23% off the regular price. This is a 7” touchscreen heads-up-display unit that can mount to either the windshield or the dash and enables wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

There is a similar model which uses a suction cup mounting solution for $99.89 so you can mount it anywhere or move it easily if it gets in the way. Moreover, both models incorporate a feature that allows you to cast your phone to the display so you can watch videos, preferably when you are not in motion.

If you want a more permanent solution, though, you can also replace the head unit in your vehicle. This will build a display into the dash rather than the externally mounted solution like the prior options, and the price is about the same with the Double Din Car Stereo Radio Audio Receiver at $79.19 or 20% off the regular price. Of course, this will take a little more work, but it might be worth it for a cleaner installation and experience.

At the end of the day, having Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is pretty well a necessity these days for travel. With that said, snagging one of these deals listed above or below can enable that for under $100 and make your travels that much easier.
