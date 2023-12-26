CATEGORIES
Upgrade Your Wi-Fi With HOT Amazon Deals Up To 52% Off Networking Equipment

by Nathan OrdTuesday, December 26, 2023, 10:31 AM EDT
amazon deals on wifi network upgrades
Christmas is over, all the new toys are set up, and your visiting family and friends have all gone home, but not before you realized that your Wi-Fi network is not quite up to snuff. Maybe your internet was cutting out, or your network was having a tough time handling all the gadgets from the folks who came over. Thankfully, before everyone comes back for New Year's celebrations, Amazon has a handful of deals on mesh Wi-Fi systems that can help you up your tech game and make life better when it comes to Wi-Fi connectivity.

Leading off the pack, Amazon's Eero Pro 6 Mesh system comes in at $239.99 or 40% off the regular price. This is Amazon’s entry into the Wi-Fi foray, and it is decent, bringing Wi-Fi 6 coverage to up to 6,000 sq. ft. with three access points. That should be more than enough for most people. This network claims to support 75 or more connected devices and is rather easy to set up through the Eero app, from which you can manage your network from anywhere, anytime. Of course, this also has Alexa integration and acts as a Zigbee smart home hub, which makes smart home networking a breeze.

deco amazon deals on wifi network upgrades

Following that, there is TP-Link's Deco AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System for $179.99 or 36% off the regular price. This three-pack system claims to bring whole home Wi-Fi 6 coverage up to 6500 sq. ft. It also claims to support up to 150 devices, and supports a wired Ethernet backhaul to improve speeds if you are willing to run cables. Otherwise, the Deco app allows for easy setup while the “AI-driven mesh” learns the network environment to learn and adapt settings to optimize the wireless network.

velop amazon deals on wifi network upgrades

If you don’t quite need a mesh network but want something with some punch, the Linksys Velop Pro 7 Mesh Wi-Fi 7 Router may be a good first stop at $279.99 or 30% off the regular price. This is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router that has the capability to be expanded to a mesh Wi-Fi system at a later point. This claims to be able to support 200 devices but covers only 3000 sq. ft. without any mesh access points.

extender amazon deals on wifi network upgrades

However, if you are just looking for network range, you can also consider the TP-Link's Wi-Fi Extender for $16.97 or 52% off the regular price. This is simply a signal booster that plugs into the wall and claims to cover up to 1200 sq. ft. and supports up to 30 devices by boosting your existing Wi-Fi network. This is more a stop-gap option if you have picked up a couple of new Internet of Things (IoT) devices or a wireless security system that might be a bit further away from your main access point. 

Regardless of your use case, giving your Wi-Fi network a boost is always a good option and, for the most part, will last quite a long time, even amidst new standards coming out all the time. As such, we have collected a few more deals, which you can check out below and hopefully help the dragging Wi-Fi network before the New Year’s Eve party.

Tags:  deals, Gaming, Amazon, WiFi, Networking
