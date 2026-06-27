Get AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition Here While It Lasts





Scalpers never miss an opportunity to squeeze buyers on eBay for elusive hardware (even including Steam Machine reservations ), which the other day included AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition processor, basically a re-release of a popular socket AM4 gaming chip. Don't fall for it, though, because the chip is back in stock.





Sold listings on eBay show that buyers paid up to up to $650 for the Anniversary Edition model. That is nearly twice the retail price when it is in stock, which it is right now:

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition: $349 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition: $349 at Newegg So, what's the big deal? When it first debuted back in 2022, we declared the Ryzen 7 5800X3D as the "king of PC gaming" in our review . The 5800X3D introduced stacked 3D V-Cache to the consumer space, with the added L3 cache paying performance dividends in gaming. It was THE chip to build a gaming PC around, based on its performance to price ratio at the time.

Since then, it's been harder to find. Based on Zen 3, the part has also been supplanted by newer architecture releases with 3D V-Cache bolted on, including the Ryzen 7 7800X3D (Zen 4), Ryzen 7 9800X3D (Zen 5), and Ryzen 7 9800X3D (also Zen 5).

There are other 3D V-Cache models as well, but those chips feature the same 8-core/16-thread configuration as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Beyond the newer architectures, the other advantage is that they feature AMD's 2nd generation 3D V-Cache.

They also utilize the newer AM5 socket with DDR5 memory support. This is a tough time to build a new PC from the ground up because of sky higher memory and storage prices, so from that angle, a re-release could prove popular, allowing gamers to build or upgrade an existing PC around a platform with cheaper DDR4 memory that they may even already own.





But why cancel the 5800X3D in the first place, only to bring it back later? David McAfee, VP of Client at AMD, explained that it came down to changes TSMC made to the SoIC hybrid bonding technology that the first-generation 3D V-Cache chips used.



"The original stacking process that was used at TSMC changed when we went from first-gen to second-gen cache, so we had to re-engineer that product, and there actually was a fair amount of development that went into bringing back the 5800X3D," McAfee explained





In any event, here we are, no matter how we got here. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D 10th Anniversary Edition features the same specifications as the original model (8C/16T, 3.4GHz to 4.5GHz, 4MB L2 + 96MB L3, socket AM4), and it is still using first-generation 3D V-Cache. However, it does come bundled with a Carbice Ice Pad, which is a carbon nanotube thermal pad. You do need to bring your own cooling solution, though.





All that said, if you're looking for something newer (as in, a newer architecture), here are some Ryzen chips that are on sale: