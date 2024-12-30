CATEGORIES
home News

Godfather Of AI Says Artificial Intelligence Could Destroy Humanity In 30 Years

by Zak KillianMonday, December 30, 2024, 02:50 PM EDT
hero geoffrey hinton
This story is fairly straightforward, and it's not as alarmist as you might think. Geoffrey Hinton, who won the Nobel prize this year for his pioneering work in artificial intelligence development, stated to BBC Radio 4 that he feels the chances of a potential AI apocalypse are "around 10 to 20%" within the next 30 years. Well, fair enough, but why?

Hinton went on to explain that the existential threat posed by advanced AI primarily comes down to our ability to control something that is smarter than we are. "How many examples do you know of a more intelligent thing being controlled by a less intelligent thing? There are very few examples," he stated. He made the comparison to a mother and her child; a toddler can control its mother, but that's through instincts that have evolved over millions and millions of years. We've developed alarmingly capable AIs in just a few decades of research.

The professor's concerns aren't necessarily unfounded. He's correct when he says that even current-generation AIs are, in some ways, much smarter than humans. All you need to do is ask ChatGPT a few unrelated questions to see this in action; the model can instantly produce accurate and detailed information on a huge variety of topics that would likely require a human to do at least a little research before answering.

midjourney ai creations
AI-generated images can be created in seconds and come in almost any form.

The Guardian gives a better definition of AI in its reporting on this story: "computer systems performing tasks that typically require human intelligence." In that context, AI is certainly better at many things than the average human; if the ChatGPT example isn't convincing, try joining the Midjourney Discord server and generating a few images. Even experienced artists could take days to produce some of the images that modern AI generators can spit out in a few seconds. Now apply that kind of competence to project management, or military logistics and you start to see where Hinton's concerns arise.

However, as impressive as these capabilities are, there's not much in the way of actual reasoning going on behind the scenes in even the most advanced models. Despite what OpenAI claims, there's little evidence that we're making much progress toward true AI, or what is now referred to as "AGI" because the term "AI" has been poisoned through egregious misuse by marketing managers. AGI is of course "Artificial General Intelligence" and refers to self-aware software that possesses true reasoning abilities.

Professor Hinton's primary goal with his statements is to encourage governments to regulate the use and development artificial intelligence. He notes that the pace of AI development has far outstripped what he expected and he worries that "leaving it to the profit motive of large companies" will result in a negative outcome, possibly including the extermination of humanity. Governments move slowly, though, and the regulation he expects may not come soon—especially considering the lobbying power of tech giants.

Top photo by Ramsey Cardy via Sportsfile for Collision Conference, used under CC-BY-SA 2.0.
Tags:  AI, geoffrey hinton, human extinction
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment