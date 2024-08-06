Gemini On Earbuds Branding Hints At AI Upgrade For Pixel Buds Pro 2
A recent breakdown of the Google app APK (beta version 15.31) has revealed some code and messaging pointing to a possible feature for the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2. Earlier in the year when Gemini was released, Google promised that its burgeoning generative AI will expand from its mobile and web-based confines to headphones and eventually on to Google TVs, Android Auto, Wear OS, smart displays, etc. Among the line and error messages found in the app are:
- <string name=”assistant_onboarding_bisto_error_message”>Gemini mobile app is working on expanding availability to make it accessible on your headphones</string>
- “Too many requests in a short time period. Try again later”
- “Gemini mobile app is getting more traffic than usual and is temporarily unavailable. Try again later.”
How Gemini triggers and responses (that can oftentimes get quite chatty) will play out in the earbuds is yet to be seen (heard?). Currently, the Pixel Buds Pro will ring up Google Assistant when users initiate it even on Gemini-enabled devices. We don't believe it'll be a full Gemini takeover on the Buds Pro 2, but rather run as an option to Google Assistant. After all, many third-party services and devices (like smart home products, security equipment, etc.) still heavily rely on the GA ecosystem.
That being said, unless it is wrong or will be edited later on, the APK string specifically states "headphones." Historically, Google isn't known to mix up the term earbuds and headphones, which leads to the alternate possibility that Google may surprise us with a Pixel Headphone next week. A set of headphones seem like a logical step in the product line, so why not now?