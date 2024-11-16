CATEGORIES
home News

Google Gemini Goes Evil, Tells Student ‘You’re A Burden, Please Die’

by Zak KillianSaturday, November 16, 2024, 02:50 PM EDT
hero bored android homework help
Fears about AI rising up and annihilating humans are a bit premature at this point, but neural networks can still behave in some unpredictable and shocking ways at times. Case in point: Google's Gemini AI chatbot just unsubtly told a human to die—but at least it was polite enough to say "please" first.

Jokes aside, it really happened. The Gemini conversation link is still up, and available to look at on Google's website if you're interested. Here's a screenshot of the full response that the AI gave to Vidhay Reddy, a 29-year-old student who had been asking the chatbot for help with his homework:

gemini creepy response

The Agent Smith-like response came out of nowhere, in response to a confusing prompt that seems to have been Vidhay putting his homework into the AI and hoping it gave him the answer. Discussions about the ethics of this kind of use of AI aside, there was certainly nothing in Vidhay's prompt that should have inspired Gemini to respond this way, but generative AI can be unpredictable.

Many users will have had the experience of using an AI image generator only for the final output image to have elements in it that were not part of the prompt, or for the image to be wrong altogether. This is essentially the same thing that has happened here, as Google said in its response to CBS News when asked about the incident:

Large language models can sometimes respond with non-sensical responses, and this is an example of that. This response violated our policies and we've taken action to prevent similar outputs from occurring.
— Gemini creator Google, to CBS News
Even still, the very personal and specific nature of Gemini's response is remarkably dark and disturbing. Vidhay and his sister described the message as having potentially fatal consequences for someone who was "alone and in a bad mental place." We're not sure if we would blame that on the language model directly, but in any case it's certainly not a horrific response.
Tags:  Google, Gemini, AI, (nasdaq:goog)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment