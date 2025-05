GeForce RTX 5090 With Four 16-Pin Power Connectors Spotted In The Wild

Not all RTX 5090s are the same, even amongst released models in the wild. The ASUS ROG Astral RTX 5090 LC for example foregoes traditional air cooling and uses an attached radiator to function at higher tolerances. While GPUs such as the ROG Astral can often set records, it is still far from what a potential prototype can do when the power is truly unleashed.In the GeForce space, we also have not seen a Titan-level GPU from NVIDIA in a long time. While the xx90 series products have essentially replaced the Titan lineup, it is still possible this prototype GPU could be some form of test for a higher-tier graphics solution. NVIDIA is very profitable with its data center cards, so unless there is a good reason to mix both markets, it likely prefers to focus on data centers.While the GPU in question here is neat to see with four 16-pin power connectors, it seems unlikely to be anything more than a novelty at this point.