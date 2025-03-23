NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Cards With 96GB Of GDDR7 Listed For Over $8K





NVIDIA recently unveiled its RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell graphics cards in various forms, all of which serve up some beastly specs to turbocharge modern workstations and servers. One thing NVIDIA did not reveal at its GTC event, however, was how pricing would land on its new parts (including lower end professional SKUs based on Blackwell). Well, now we have an idea, thanks to one of the first retail listings by a US retailer.





Over at Connections, several of NVIDIA's new professional graphics cards have product listings. None of them are actually in stock (at the time of this writing), but at least the listings give potential customers an idea of how much these new cards will command in the retail space. At this particular retailer, pricing ranges from $696.64 for the RTX Pro 2000 Blackwell, on up to $8,565.18 for the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition and RTX 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition models.









Both of those 6000 parts are monster cards, with the regular (read: non-Max-Q) the more beastly of the two. It sports 24,064 CUDA cores and 96GB of GDDR7 memory (with ECC) linked to a wide 512-bit bus, for 1,792GB/s of memory bandwidth. Other impressive performance stats include 4,000 AI TOPS (trillions of operations per second), 125 TFLOPS of singe-precision performance, and 380 TFLOPS of RT Core performance. It also has a total board power rating of 600W.





The Max-Q model boasts the same CUDA and memory configuration with the same 1,792GB/s of memory bandwidth to keep AI workloads fed, but its total board power is slashed in half to 300W. According to NVIDIA's datasheet, it's capable of 3,511 AI TOPS, 110 TFLOPS of single-precision performance, and 333 TFLOPS of RT Core performance.







To put all those numbers into context, the GeForce RTX 5090 features 21,760 CUDA cores and 32GB of GDDR7 (non-ECC) on the same 512-bit wide bus for the same 1,792GB/s of memory bandwidth. It offers up to 3,352 AI TOPS, 104.8 TFLOPS of single-precision performance, and 317.5 TFLOPS of RT Core performance. Power consumption lands at 575W.













Here's how pricing looks like across the board (at Connection)...

RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition: $8,565.18

$8,565.18 RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation Edition: $8,561.18

$8,561.18 RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Workstation (Bulk): $8,435.44

$8,435.44 RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Max-Q Workstation (Bulk): $8,435.44

$8,435.44 RTX Pro 5000 Blackwell: $4,569.24 to 4,569.24

$4,569.24 to 4,569.24 RTX Pro 4500 Blackwell: $2,493.24 to 2,632.16

$2,493.24 to 2,632.16 RTX Pro 4000 Blackwell: $1,481.46 to $1,546.34

$1,481.46 to $1,546.34 RTX Pro 4000 SFF Blackwell: $1,481.46 to $1,546.34

$1,481.46 to $1,546.34 RTX Pro 2000 Blackwell: $696.54 to $722.49