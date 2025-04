GeForce RTX 5090 With An Old School Blower-Style Cooler Breaks Cover

The RTX 5090 is a GeForce GPU, meaning it's intended purpose is for gaming. However, the specifications have gotten so good overall, such as with its generous 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM, that it's also a suitable workstation product. Many in the



While the RTX 5090 and RTX 5090D are still rare, they are still cheaper and often more available than the data center products. The availability for gamers for GPUs has been disappointing in the newest generation from both NVIDIA and AMD, along with real-world pricing shenanigans ( The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition is also a 2-slot design, but that's where the similarities stop. It features an innovative pass-through fan design that allows it to stay thermally behaved in places where most RTX 5090s won't fit. The blower-style designs do not have the luxury of air space under and above them like a gaming PC, making the rear-exhaust necessary.The RTX 5090 is a GeForce GPU, meaning it's intended purpose is for gaming. However, the specifications have gotten so good overall, such as with its generous 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM, that it's also a suitable workstation product. Many in the AI field have not been able to source a sufficient amount of NVIDIA's dedicated data center products, making GeForce GPUs the next likely target.While the RTX 5090 and RTX 5090D are still rare, they are still cheaper and often more available than the data center products. The availability for gamers for GPUs has been disappointing in the newest generation from both NVIDIA and AMD, along with real-world pricing shenanigans ( especially on eBay ).

According to Videocardz, which spotted post on X by UNIKO's Hardware pointing to the 5090D with a blower-style cooler on bilibili , it features a GB202 GPU. It's not clear how much power is on tap.

The GeForce RTX 5090 has been rare to spot at retail (leading to things like NVIDIA's Priority Access Program ), which makes the sighting of a version with an old school blower-style cooler design even more of a rarity. If you asked any gamer if they'd like a GPU with a noisier blower-style cooler and no aesthetics, they'd probably say no. For AI and similar use cases, though, it's exactly what it is needed. These noisy, cramped environments call for multiple GPUs to be stacked near each other with less airflow than typical PC cases.The GeForce RTX 5090 and even the down-spec'd RTX 5090D meant for the Chinese market have workstation-grade technical chops that make them ideal for AI operations. In this case, it appears that some enterprising individuals have modded a GeForce RTX 5090D to work with this blower-style design. This makes it a svelte 2-slot design, but the hot air is expelled out of the back so that it can fit in tighter spaces. The power connector is also on the back of the GPU, optimizing for the environments that they will be installed in.