GeForce RTX 5090 With An Old School Blower-Style Cooler Breaks Cover
The GeForce RTX 5090 and even the down-spec'd RTX 5090D meant for the Chinese market have workstation-grade technical chops that make them ideal for AI operations. In this case, it appears that some enterprising individuals have modded a GeForce RTX 5090D to work with this blower-style design. This makes it a svelte 2-slot design, but the hot air is expelled out of the back so that it can fit in tighter spaces. The power connector is also on the back of the GPU, optimizing for the environments that they will be installed in.
The RTX 5090 is a GeForce GPU, meaning it's intended purpose is for gaming. However, the specifications have gotten so good overall, such as with its generous 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM, that it's also a suitable workstation product. Many in the AI field have not been able to source a sufficient amount of NVIDIA's dedicated data center products, making GeForce GPUs the next likely target.
While the RTX 5090 and RTX 5090D are still rare, they are still cheaper and often more available than the data center products. The availability for gamers for GPUs has been disappointing in the newest generation from both NVIDIA and AMD, along with real-world pricing shenanigans (especially on eBay).