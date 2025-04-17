GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Listings Flood Ebay, Prices Will Make You Laugh Or Cry





On paper, it's hard to quibble with NVIDIA's pricing on its newly minted GeForce RTX 5060 Ti ( see our review ), even with much of the uplift over last-gen coming from DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation. The 16GB model at a $429 MSRP is actually $70 less than the launch price of the previous generation GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, while the 8GB's $379 starting price is $20 cheaper than the card it's replacing. In practice? It's another hard-to-find GPU, and some listings on eBay are priced upwards of $800.





We're not sure whether to laugh or cry. Either way, nobody should be paying a 2x markup over NVIDIA's baseline MSRP for what's supposed to a semi-affordable mid-range graphics card. And so far, it doesn't look like people are—taking a gander at completed auctions that attracted a buyer, we only see one, a factory overclocked Zotac GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Twin Edge 16GB model that sold for $650.





That's still a 51.5% markup over the starting MSRP. Even accounting for the usual premium attached to partner models sporting custom cooling solutions and goosed clock speeds, it's a hard reality to swallow. To put it into perspective, the starting MSRP for a GeForce RTX 5070 is $549, while the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti starts at $749.





It will be interesting to see how much these cards fetch by eBay sellers once they have a bit more time on the market. This is a brand new launch, after all. Looking at the early flood of listings that have not yet sold, we're seeing a lot of sellers trying to score over $700, and several listings breaking the $800 threshold.









The highest-price listing we've found so far is a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Aorus Master Elite 16GB model with a 'Buy It Now' price set at $851.90. Shipping (from Israel) s another $52.80, bringing the final tally to $904.70. Folks, that's a 111% markup over the 5060 Ti's base MSRP.





That's not an extreme outlier , either. We also spotted a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Aero OC 16GB model listed for $833.90 plus $52.80 for shipping (so $886.70 total), a PNY model for $809.99 (with free shipping!), and a few more priced north of $800.





Our advice? Don't feed the scalpers. We know it's rough out there for anyone in need of a GPU upgrade. And as it applies to the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, all of the listings on Best Buy are displayed as sold out. At the time of this writing, you won't have much better luck at places like Amazon or Newegg, either.





Still, it's early and we're hopeful that NVIDIA's add-in board partners can get more supply into the wild. It's hard to be patient, we get it, but nobody should be paying $800+ for a $429 graphics card.