GeForce RTX 5080 And 5070 Ti Show Up Early For A Popular Gaming PC Builder





Gamers and technology enthusiasts are not the only ones eagerly waiting for NVIDIA to unveil its next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series , so are some of its hardware partners. Adding to a growing number of leaks, iBuyPower, a popular builder of custom gaming PCs, went live a little early with multiple listings equipped with two not-yet-announced GPUs.





Both listings have been removed, but the internet has a fantastic memory. Or more accurate, the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine does, as iBuyPower did not yank the listings before at least a couple of the listings could be archived.









One of those listings (model Y40BI9N5801), as shown above, is for an Intel build with a Core Ultra 9 285 CPU, 32GB of DDR5-5200 RAM, a 2TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD), and a GeForce RTX 5080 Super, all powered by an 800-watt 80 Plus Gold PSU.











The second listing (model Y40BA7N57T01) is an AMD build powered by a Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, the same RAM and storage combination, and a GeForce RTX Ti Super graphics card. This one sports a 750-watt 80 Plus Gold power supply.





Curiously, both listings are marked with "Super" variants of upcoming graphics cards, though in the actual product descriptions, iBuyPower drops the Super nomenclature and refers the models as the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. The Super designations are most likely typos, possibly carried over from copying and pasting specification tables of GeForce RTX 40 series setups (NVIDIA added Super variants later in the GeForce RTX 40 series product cycle).







What's more interesting are the listed VRAM allotments. Both cards are listed as having 16GB of memory. It's possible that these could be copy/paste errors as well, though the memory capacities listed are in line with previous leaks and rumors.



